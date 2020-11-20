GOTW: Behind a goal and assist from Walker, McManus, No. 11 Minnesota completes sweep of No. 10 Penn State, 3-2

With a short season ahead of them, those who support No. 11 Minnesota, the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten, understood that the slow start that plagued the team a season ago wouldn’t be helpful.

On Friday, the 11th-ranked Gophers, for at least two games, helped ease the concerns of their fans, completing a two-game sweep No. 10 Penn State, 3-2.

Sammy Walker (goal, assist), Brannon McManus (goal, assist) and Blake McLaughlin (two assists) all registered multi-point games for Minnesota. Jack LaFontaine was consistent in goal, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced.

The jam-packed Big Ten schedule allows little rest for either team. After two days off, Minnesota will host No. 9 Ohio State on Monday and Tuesday while Penn State faces the same schedule, heading to face No. 14 Wisconsin.

No. 6 Michigan 2, No. 14 Wisconsin 1 (OT)

Thomas Bordeleau scored with 27 seconds remaining in 3-on-3 overtime as sixth-ranked Michigan completed the two-game sweep of No. 14 Wisconsin, 2-1.

Michigan earns five-of-six points over the two games, while Wisconsin earns one under the new NCAA and Big Ten overtime procedures.

After a scoreless first period, Roman Ahcan gave Wisconsin a 1-0 lead at 1:51 of the second, registering a power play tally with assists to Tarek Baker and Cole Caufield.

Michigan’s Nick Granowicz provided the Wolverines with the equalizer at 13:59 of the middle frame.

Strauss Mann earned his fourth victory of the young season, making 22 saves in net for Michigan.

Michigan State 2, Arizona State 0

Drew DeRidder stopped all 30 shots he faced to give Michigan State its first victory of the young season, a 2-0 decision over Arizona State.

30 saves for his first career shutout! pic.twitter.com/hwoZ19zi2e — MSU_Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 21, 2020

The Sun Devils, previously ranked in the USCHO poll, fall to 0-3-1 to begin its 28-game independent season against Big Ten opponents, all games on the road.

Mitchell Mattson’s goal at 7:36 of the first period turned out to be the game-winner. Mitchell Lewandowski added a second goal with 7:32 remaining.

No. 7 Massachusetts 5, Connecticut 1

In the opener of the men’s Hockey East season, five different players registered goals a seventh-ranked UMass skated past UConn, 5-1, in the opener of a home-and-home series.

UMass sophomore Cal Kiefiuk and UConn junior Kale Howarth each tallied in the first period.

From there, it was all UMass. The Minutemen got a second-period goal from Garrett Wait, before Oliver MacDonald, Zac Jones and Oliver Chau all netted goals in the third.

:::Don't say it, don't say it::: Sorry we made you WAIT to see this replay of our second goal 😜 #NewMass | #Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/j5sFaQ3dy9 — UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) November 21, 2020

Goaltender Matt Murray needed just 21 saves to earn his first victory over the season.