GOTW: Behind a goal and assist from Walker, McManus, No. 11 Minnesota completes sweep of No. 10 Penn State, 3-2

Behind multi-point games by three Gophers, No. 11 Minnesota completed to a two-game sweep of No. 10 Penn State, 3-2, on Friday. The Gophers will have two days off before a two-game series against No. 9 Ohio State (photo: Jim Rosvold)

With a short season ahead of them, those who support No. 11 Minnesota, the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten, understood that the slow start that plagued the team a season ago wouldn’t be helpful.

On Friday, the 11th-ranked Gophers, for at least two games, helped ease the concerns of their fans, completing a two-game sweep No. 10 Penn State, 3-2.

Sammy Walker (goal, assist), Brannon McManus (goal, assist) and Blake McLaughlin (two assists) all registered multi-point games for Minnesota. Jack LaFontaine was consistent in goal, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced.

The jam-packed Big Ten schedule allows little rest for either team. After two days off, Minnesota will host No. 9 Ohio State on Monday and Tuesday while Penn State faces the same schedule, heading to face No. 14 Wisconsin.

No. 6 Michigan 2, No. 14 Wisconsin 1 (OT)

Thomas Bordeleau scored with 27 seconds remaining in 3-on-3 overtime as sixth-ranked Michigan completed the two-game sweep of No. 14 Wisconsin, 2-1.

Michigan earns five-of-six points over the two games, while Wisconsin earns one under the new NCAA and Big Ten overtime procedures.

After a scoreless first period, Roman Ahcan gave Wisconsin a 1-0 lead at 1:51 of the second, registering a power play tally with assists to Tarek Baker and Cole Caufield.

Michigan’s Nick Granowicz provided the Wolverines with the equalizer at 13:59 of the middle frame.

Strauss Mann earned his fourth victory of the young season, making 22 saves in net for Michigan.

Michigan State 2, Arizona State 0

Drew DeRidder stopped all 30 shots he faced to give Michigan State its first victory of the young season, a 2-0 decision over Arizona State.

The Sun Devils, previously ranked in the USCHO poll, fall to 0-3-1 to begin its 28-game independent season against Big Ten opponents, all games on the road.

Mitchell Mattson’s goal at 7:36 of the first period turned out to be the game-winner. Mitchell Lewandowski added a second goal with 7:32 remaining.

No. 7 Massachusetts 5, Connecticut 1

In the opener of the men’s Hockey East season, five different players registered goals a seventh-ranked UMass skated past UConn, 5-1, in the opener of a home-and-home series.

UMass sophomore Cal Kiefiuk and UConn junior Kale Howarth each tallied in the first period.

From there, it was all UMass. The Minutemen got a second-period goal from Garrett Wait, before Oliver MacDonald, Zac Jones and Oliver Chau all netted goals in the third.

Goaltender Matt Murray needed just 21 saves to earn his first victory over the season.

 

