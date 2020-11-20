Rivier tabs Williams assistant Sorenson as first coach for new D-III men’s hockey team, which starts in ’21-22

Rivier has named Eric Sorenson as the first head coach for its new NCAA Division III men’s hockey program, set to launch with the 2021-22 season.

Currently an assistant coach at Williams, Sorenson joins the Raiders with a wealth of experience in player recruitment, development, and coaching.

“We are pleased to welcome Eric to Raiders athletics and to work with him to achieve our vision for the men’s ice hockey program,” said Rivier director of athletics Joanne Merrill in a statement. “I believe his coaching experience and leadership will motivate student-athletes to achieve their full potential as scholars and athletes.”

Sorenson has been at Williams (2018-20) and Nazareth (2014-18) over the past six seasons. His teams advanced to conference playoffs in five of the six seasons.

Prior to his tenure in college hockey, he held head coach and assistant coach/goaltending coach positions with the Rochester Jr. Americans. For nine years, he coached and managed off-ice operations for Mitch Korn Goaltending Camps. Sorenson was the starting goaltender when he played for Western New England’s hockey team and is the program record holder for career wins by a goalie, as well as career saves and career shutouts.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help build this program,” Sorenson said. “As the program leader, I will support a character-based culture with a focus on skill development, team, academics, and community involvement aimed at providing each student-athlete with the foundation to be successful in life.”

Sorenson is a resident of Framingham, Mass. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration/Sport Management from Western New England and a master’s degree in Sport Administration from Canisius.

“Eric is the whole package — player, coach, mentor, scholar, and operations manager,” said Rivier VP for student affairs Kurt Stimeling. “His knowledge and experience support a strong start for our men’s ice hockey program, which will add new dimensions to student life at Rivier.”

Conway Arena in Nashua, N.H., will serve as the Raiders’ home ice.