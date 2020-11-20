Brockport coach Dickinson diagnosed with cancer; GoFundMe created to help offset expenses

Brockport coach Brian Dickinson has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to the recently-created GoFundMe account, “Coach Dickinson has been the face of Brockport Hockey since 1996. He is well-known to the local community and has dedicated the better part of his career to giving back to youth organizations in the greater Brockport area.

“As a Head Coach, he has always provided support to his players both on and off the ice. Now, we would like to support him and his family through a difficult time and we need your help. Every donation will provide a meaningful contribution toward the cost of his ongoing medical treatment.”

Dickinson has been behind the Brockport bench since the 1996-97 season, leading the Eagles to a 15-10-1 mark in the 2019-20 season, including an 8-7-1 mark in SUNYAC play.