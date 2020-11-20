New Arizona State arena gets final approval by regents, construction to start in January

The Arizona Board of Regents approved this week a $115-million proposal from Arizona State that includes a 5,000-seat two-sheet arena on the Tempe campus.

The new building will be used for the Sun Devils’ hockey, wrestling and gymnastics programs, and is part of the university’s planned Novus Innovation Corridor.

“Part of the Novus Innovation Corridor, the project is important for the university and the community as it will support functions such as Sun Devil Athletics intercollegiate sports, concerts, lectures and large meetings,” Arizona Board of Regents chair Larry Penley said in a statement Thursday. “The Novus Innovation Corridor is intended to generate long-term, predictable revenue for the university to support the renovation of collegiate athletic facilities while integrating corporate and campus innovation.”

The proposal was initially approved by the regents’ Finance, Capital and Resources Committee on Nov. 5.

The arena will begin construction in January 2021 with projected completion in December 2022.

Amenities for the new arena will include nine loges, 20 private suites, two group suites and event-level premium club seating.

Besides athletic events, the multipurpose arena will also host concerts, esports competitions, family programs and instructional clinics.

Currently, ASU plays at Oceanside Ice Arena, a rink in Tempe that holds just over 700 for hockey.