Denver has added graduate transfer goalie Corbin Kaczperski to its 2020-21 roster.

Kaczperski transfers from Yale where he went a combined 29-22-4 with a 2.53 GAA, .911 save percentage and three shutouts from 2017 to 2020.

The China Township, Mich., native started 29 of 30 games last season, going 14-13-2 with a 2.77 GAA and .903 save percentage.

He ranks third in Yale’s all-time career record books for GAA and save percentage.