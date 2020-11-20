Rensselaer netminder Savory transferring to UMass Lowell, looking to be eligible second semester

Rensselaer goaltender Owen Savory has reportedly transferred to UMass Lowell, and hopes to be eligible for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

According to NeutralZone.net, Savory entered the transfer portal last week and Monday’s decision by RPI to cancel the 2020-21 season prompted his decision to seek a transfer.

The report further states that Savory is looking for a waiver that would allow him to play for Lowell in the second semester.

Last year with the Engineers, Savory went 13-9-2 with a 2.06 GAA, a .932 save percentage and five shutouts.