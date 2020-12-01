Minimal COVID issues have Northeastern men’s, women’s hockey back playing games later in December

Northeastern will return to competition for men’s hockey and women’s hockey later this month.

These teams showed minimal COVID-19 related issues during the recent pause in activity.

“Adjustments were made after an environmental scan of all teams with respect to COVID-19,” said Northeastern director of athletics and recreation Jeff Konya in a statement. “This is the best decision to have student-athletes compete in a safe climate and at the earliest opportunity. We will continue to make adjustments if needed.”

The second-ranked women’s hockey team will open up the season with a home-and-home series with No. 10 Boston College on Dec. 11 and 13, hosting the Eagles on Sunday at 5 p.m. on NESN inside Matthews Arena.

The 15th-ranked men’s hockey team will play a home-and-home with Merrimack to open the season on Dec. 12 and 13, hosting the Warriors on Saturday night at 6 p.m. on NESN.

Fans will not be permitted at any home events through the end of 2020. Northeastern will re-evaluate this position in early 2021.