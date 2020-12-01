Postponed Bemidji State-Minnesota State men’s hockey series from Nov. 27-28 rescheduled for Dec. 18-19

The Bemidji State-Minnesota State men’s nonconference series originally scheduled for Nov. 27-28 in Mankato, Minn., has been rescheduled for Dec. 18-19 in Mankato.

The Beavers and Mavericks will meet in the first game of the series at 7:37 p.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 18. The second game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5:07 p.m. CST.

The series is being played in conjunction with a previously scheduled WCHA women’s series between the two schools. The women’s games will take place on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18. Both games of that series will begin at 2:07 p.m. CST.