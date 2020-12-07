DI Women: Weekend Wrap December 3-5

St. Cloud State at (6) Minnesota Duluth

On Friday, Naomi Rogge scored twice, Anna Klein had a goal and an assist and Gabbie Hughes had two assists as the Bulldogs won 4-0. On Saturday, St. Cloud goalie Emma Polusny made 50 saves, but UMD was still able to take the weekend sweep with a 5-1 win. Clara Van Wieren had two goals and Anna Klein had a goal and two assists to lead Minnesota Duluth to the win. Hughes and Rogge also scored for UMD while Jenniina Nylund was the goal-scorer for the Huskies.

(7) Clarkson vs. (5) Colgate

Elizabeth Giguere opened the scoring on Thursday to put Clarkson up 1-0 early in the first period. Taylor Kirwan’s goal late in the period sent the teams into the period break tied at 1. In the second, Nemo Neubauerova put Colgate ahead 2-1, but Brooke McQuigge’s goal with less than three minutes left in the second tied the game once more. The game looked destined for overtime, but Danielle Serdachny netted her first of the year with 38.2 seconds left in the game to give Colgate the 3-2 win. In game two, Kaitlyn O’Donohoe’s goal had Colgate up after the first. Caitrin Lonergan’s goal in the second tied the game heading into the period break. Kalty Kaltounkova put Colgate ahead early in the third, but this time it was the Golden Knights with the late-game heroics as Nicole Gosling scored her first collegiate goal with 11 seconds left in the game to force overtime. This game ended in a 2-2 tie.

(8) Boston University at New Hampshire

Jesse Compher and Julia Nearis put Boston University up 2-0 after two periods. Tamara Thierus scored early in the third to make it a 2-1 game, but the Wildcats were not able to complete the comeback. On Saturday, BU jumped out to a two-goal lead after the first thanks to goals from Clare O’Leary – her first for the Terriers – and Compher. Thierus continued a stellar weekend for Wildcats, scoring twice in the second to tie the game. Jada Christian found the back of the net near the end of the period to put New Hampshire up 3-2 after two. Nearis scored on the power play early in the third to tie the game once again, but Lauren Martin netted what would prove to be the game-winner 30 seconds later to put UNH ahead for good and give them the 4-3 win and weekend split.

Holy Cross vs. (9) Providence

On Friday, Annelise Rice and Hunter Barnett scored to lead Providence to a 2-0 win over Holy Cross. In the second game, Maddy Coene scored an unassisted goal to give Providence a 1-0 lead. Kailey Langefels evened the game for Holy Cross, but Caroline Peterson’s power play goal before the buzzer would prove to be the game-winner. Sara Hjalmarsson scored twice on the player advantage to complete the scoring to give Providence the 4-1 win and weekend sweep.

(10) Boston College vs. Connecticut

In game one, Natalie Tulchinsky scored the first two goals of her career to help lead Boston College to a 5-3 win. Kelly Browne opened the scoring with a short-hander just three minutes into the game. Hannah Bilka doubled the lead just before midway in the period. Connecticut tied the game up thanks to two straight goals scored by Savannah Bouzide assisted by Jada Habisch. The second game just 12 seconds into the second frame. Tulchinsky’s first put BC ahead 3-2. Browne netted her second of the game to double the Eagles’ lead and Tulchinsky scored again to make it 5-2 early in the third. Kate Klassen scored late in the third, but it was too late to mount a comeback. On Saturday, Olivia Finocchiaro, Savannah Norcross and Kelly Browne all scored for BC. Cayla Barnes’ assist on Finocchiaro’s goal was her 50th career point. Bouzide scored early in the third to get Connecticut on the board, but it wasn’t enough as BC won 3-1 and took the weekend sweep.

Lindenwood at Robert Morris

On Thursday, Maggy Burbidge and Emily Curlett had Robert Morris up 2-0 by midway through the first and that score would hold for the next 30 minutes. Less than a minute into the third, Hannah Alt scored for Lindenwood to make it 2-1 and four minutes later, Sierra Burt’s power play goal tied the game at two. The Colonials put the game away in the final three minutes with goals from Ellie Marcovsky and Wasyn Rice to earn a 4-2 win. On Friday, it was all RMU as Lexi Templeman, Kyleigh Hanzlik, Anjelica Diffendal and Michaela Boyd all scored to give the Colonials a 4-0 win and weekend sweep.

Syracuse vs. Penn State

On Saturday, Victoria Klimek scored for Syracuse to make it 1-0 early, but Penn State answered with goals from Olivia Wallin and Kiara Zanon to take a 2-1 win. Orange goalie Allison Small tied a career-high with 39 saves in the loss. On Sunday, Klimek scored twice in the first to put Syracuse up 2-0. Penn State was able to cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the second with a goal from Carrie Byrnes. Amy Dobson’s lamp-lighter two minutes later tied the game and earned the extra point for the Nittany Lions on the weekend.