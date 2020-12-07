Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look at the games of the past weekend and news of the week.

The top three teams all season in the USCHO.com Division I men’s ice hockey poll remain undefeated: North Dakota, Boston College, and Minnesota Duluth. They’re joined by a 6-0 Minnesota.

In the NCHC Pod, despite an 0-3 record, Denver is playing well and 2-2 Omaha is off to a strong start.

Weekend upsets include Michigan Tech over Minnesota State and two splits: Merrimack with UMass and Mercyhurst with Bowling Green.

World Junior camp is underway, leaving a lot of holes for top teams and leaving out three Boston University players because of COVID-19 protocol.

Wisconsin on Monday announced it’s on a pause.

And a bit of a rant – the first of the season! – from Ed about what people don’t get about the aforementioned USCHO.com poll.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.