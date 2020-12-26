North Dakota adds AJHL junior hockey scorer Jamernik for second half of 2020-21 season

According to The Rink Live, North Dakota is adding forward Louis Jamernik for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Jamernik, a Calgary native, had been playing with the AJHL’s Okotoks Oilers, but the league had recently shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Louis has become a complete player at both ends of rink,” Okotoks coach-GM Tyler Deis said in a news release. “He has had the opportunity to play with many great players who have passed through our program. He has learned what it takes to be an effective player while also being a strong and positive influence in our locker room and out in the community.”

Also Okotoks’ captain this season, Jamernik had tallied a goal and two assists in three games.

In 147 career AJHL games prior to this season, Jamernik totaled 107 points (43 goals, 64 assists) along with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 29 AJHL playoff games.