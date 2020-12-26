ECAC Hockey Picks: Dec. 26-29

Last time: 2-1

Overall: 7-6

Saturday, Dec. 26

American International at Quinnipiac 7 p.m.

After getting swept at home by Bowling Green last weekend, the Bobcats got back on track with a midweek sweep of Holy Cross. The Yellow Jackets haven’t lost a game this season, but I think Quinnipiac should be able to build off of its sweep against the Crusaders. Quinnipiac 4, American International 2

Sunday, Dec. 27

Quinnipiac at American International, 3 p.m.

AIC is too good to get swept. American International 4, Quinnipiac 3

Colgate at Holy Cross, 4 p.m.

The Raiders had a strong showing against Clarkson on Wednesday and should be able to take care of business against a Holy Cross team that is just 1-3 in non-conference games this season. Colgate 3, Holy Cross 1

Tuesday, Dec. 29

RIT at Colgate, 4 p.m.

RIT is playing well, but Colgate should be in good shape if it can match its offensive output from last week’s 5-4 win against Clarkson. Colgate 3, RIT 2

Niagara at Clarkson, 5 p.m.

Niagara’s lone win of the season came against the Golden Knights back on Dec. 9. Goaltending and defense have been an issue at time for Clarkson this season, but the Golden Knights should be able to generate enough offense to come away with a win. Clarkson 5, Niagara 3.