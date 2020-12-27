United States rebounds with 11-0 rout over Austria in second game of 2021 World Junior Championship

Trevor Zegras (Boston University) had two goals and two assists and Matthew Boldy (Boston College) scored three goals as 16 different players recorded points in the U.S. National Junior Team’s 11-0 victory over Austria in Edmonton Saturday night in preliminary round play of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The U.S. outshot Austria 73-10 as Team USA goalie Dustin Wolf (WHL’s Everett Silvertips) stopped all 10 shots to record the shutout.

“It was a great bounceback win and I give a lot of credit to our leadership group to have the team ready,” said U.S. coach Nate Leaman (Providence) in a statement. “I thought we faced some adversity in the first period and I’m proud of the way that they fought through it and stayed with it and played hard until the end.”

The United States scored once in the opening period, then six in the second and four more in the third.

Brendan Brisson (Michigan) popped two goals, while Brett Berard (Providence) had a goal and two assists and John Farinacci (USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, Harvard) added a goal plus a helper in the win.

Brock Faber (Minnesota), Patrick Moynihan (Providence) and Arthur Kaliyev (OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs) all had two assists with Drew Helleson (Boston College) and Sam Colangelo (Northeastern) adding goals in the rout.

Next up for the Americans is the Czech Republic on Tuesday, Dec. 29, with puck drop set for 2 p.m. EST on the NHL Network.