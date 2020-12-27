Michigan Tech adds former Rensselaer forward Ashbrook for second half of 2020-21 hockey season

Michigan Tech has added forward Tristan Ashbrook to the 2020-21 roster.

Ashbrook transfers to MTU from Rensselaer and is immediately eligible to play for the Huskies.

Ashbrook played in all 34 games for RPI as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, collecting 13 points with nine goals and four assists. He led the Engineers with three game-winning goals and added one on the power play. Ashbrook was second on the team in faceoff wins (268) and shots on goal (85).

In addition, Ashbrook was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team.