Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Dec. 21-27

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Dec. 21 fared in games over the week of Dec. 21-27.

No. 1 Minnesota (8-0-0)

Did not play.

No. 2 Boston College (5-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 3 North Dakota (7-2-1)

Did not play.

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (5-2-2)

Did not play.

No. 5 Minnesota State (3-1-1)

Did not play.

No. 6 St. Cloud State (6-3-0)

Did not play.

No. 7 Michigan (5-5-0)

Did not play.

No. 8 Clarkson (4-3-0)

12/23/2020 – Colgate 5 at No. 8 Clarkson 4 (OT)

No. 9 Bowling Green (8-1-0)

Did not play.

No. 10 Massachusetts (5-3-1)

12/23/2020 – RV Connecticut 2 at No. 10 Massachusetts 6

No. 11 Omaha (6-3-1)

12/21/2020 – No. 11 Omaha 3 vs RV Colorado College 0

No. 12 Northeastern (3-1-2)

12/26/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 4 at Vermont 1

12/27/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 2 at Vermont 2 (OT)

No. 13 Wisconsin (5-5-0)

Did not play.

No. 14 Denver (3-6-1)

Did not play.

No. 15 Providence (2-2-1)

Did not play.

No. 16 Quinnipiac (6-2-0)

12/22/2020 – Holy Cross 1 at No. 16 Quinnipiac 6

12/23/2020 – No. 16 Quinnipiac 3 at Holy Cross 0

12/26/2020 – No. 19 AIC 3 at No. 16 Quinnipiac 8

12/27/2020 – No. 16 Quinnipiac 3 at No. 19 AIC 2

No. 17 UMass Lowell (1-1-0)

12/21/2020 – No. 17 UMass Lowell 2 at RV Connecticut 1

No. 18 Notre Dame (4-5-1)

Did not play.

No. 19 AIC (5-2-0)

12/26/2020 – No. 19 AIC 3 at No. 16 Quinnipiac 8

12/27/2020 – No. 16 Quinnipiac 3 at No. 19 AIC 2

No. 20 Lake Superior (4-0-2)

Did not play.

RV = Received Votes