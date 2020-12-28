Minnesota stays No. 1 with 36 first-place votes in final USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of 2020

Minnesota sat idle again last weekend, but still received 36 of 40 first-place votes in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Boston College remains No. 2 and earned the other four first-place votes this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 28, 2020

Spots 3-6 are the same as last week – North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State, respectively – with Bowling Green up two to No. 7, Michigan down one to No. 8, Massachusetts up one to ninth, and Clarkson down two spots to sit 10th.

The biggest mover in spots 11-20 is Quinnipiac, up four places to No. 12 after four wins last week.

No new teams enter the rankings this week.

In addition to the top 20, 13 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.