Mercyhurst brings aboard Alaska Anchorage trio for second half of 2020-21 hockey season

The Mercyhurst men’s hockey team has welcomed a trio of transfers from Alaska Anchorage.

Defensemen Wyatt Head and Devon Mussio join forward Rylee St. Onge with the Lakers and are immediately eligible to play in the second half of the season.

Alaska Anchorage announced in November that the school would not play the 2020-21 season, just three months after announcing that 2020-21 would be its final season as a program.

“We are very excited to be able to add Rylee, Wyatt, and Devon to our roster,” said Mercyhurst coach Rick Gotkin in a statement. “We are looking forward to integrating them into our team.”

St. Onge provides Mercyhurst with a proven collegiate scorer after scoring 17 points on eight goals and nine assists for Alaska Anchorage a season ago. He was second on Seawolves squad with his eight goals. He’ll be a sophomore.

Head spent the last four seasons in the BCHL, mostly with the West Kelowna Warriors, while Mussio also played in the BCHL, skating the last two seasons with the Nanaimo Clippers. Both will be freshmen with the Lakers.