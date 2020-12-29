Hockey East announces schedule changes for men’s, women’s games scheduled for Dec. 30-Jan. 4

Hockey East announced Tuesday schedule updates for conference men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming weekend.

Northeastern’s men’s team is now scheduled for a home-and-home series with Massachusetts on January 1-2 at 7 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. Both games will be aired live on NESN and NESN+, respectively, and feature Tim Neverett, play-by-play voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, calling each game. Friday night’s match up will serve as the final game of an all-day Hockey East tripleheader on NESN.

The series between Northeastern and Boston University will not be played as scheduled.

The Providence men’s game against Vermont on Friday, January 1 will now begin at 1 p.m. and be carried live on NESN.

Northeastern’s women’s team is now scheduled to host Maine for two games on January 2-3 at 4:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively. Both games will be aired live on NESN.

The series between Northeastern and UConn will not be played as scheduled.

The men’s series between Maine and UMass Lowell will now be played on January 3-4 and take place at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. The puck will drop at 6 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

The women’s series between New Hampshire and Boston University will not be played as scheduled.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, December 30

Massachusetts at New Hampshire (men) – 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Holy Cross (women) – 5 p.m.

Friday, January 1

Vermont at Providence (men) – 1 p.m. (NESN)

UConn at New Hampshire (men) – 4 p.m. (NESN)

Holy Cross at Vermont (women) – 6 p.m.

Massachusetts at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Saturday, January 2

Holy Cross at Vermont (women) – 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn (men) – 4 p.m.

Maine at Northeastern (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN)

Northeastern at Massachusetts (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)

Vermont at Providence (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Sunday, January 3

Maine at Northeastern (women) – 4 p.m. (NESN)

Maine at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.

Monday, January 4

Maine at UMass Lowell (men) – 3 p.m.