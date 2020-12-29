Princeton promotes Davis to assistant coach, 2017 grad ‘will be a tremendous resource for our team,’ says Fogarty

Princeton alum Tommy Davis has been promoted to the role of full-time assistant coach at his alma mater.

Davis, who most recently served as a volunteer assistant, has also spent time as director of hockey operations with the Tigers.

“I am thrilled to have Tommy join our coaching staff full-time,” said Princeton head coach Ron Fogarty in a statement. “He is a bright hockey mind who knows first-hand what it takes to succeed and grow as a student-athlete at Princeton. His passion for Princeton and Princeton hockey is strong, and he will be a tremendous resource for our team.”

“I am honored to join the coaching staff at Princeton,” added Davis. “This program has been home for me for some time, and I am excited to enter a new chapter with Princeton hockey. I am thankful to Ron Fogarty, Brad Dexter and everyone involved in the hiring process and cannot wait to get started with our team.”

Davis graduated from Princeton in 2017 with a degree in history following a playing career where he appeared in 97 games as a defenseman. He tallied 21 points on six goals and 15 assists during his career, and served as an assistant captain during the 2016-17 season.