Western Michigan adds three freshman hockey players at semester break, all eligible to play immediately

Western Michigan announced Tuesday the immediate additions of goalie Ross Hawryluk and forwards Matteo Pecchia and Tim Washe to the 2020-21 roster.

All three are freshmen and are eligible to play during this weekend’s series against Miami.

Hawryluk joins the Broncos after two seasons with the SJHL’s Nipawin Hawks. In 37 games, he posted a 19-8-4 record, a 2.54 GAA and a .919 save percentage.

He was also selected for the NHL Prospects Game between Canada West and Canada East, with Hawryluk representing West, and also played for Saskatchewan in the Junior Hockey League All-Star game between Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“Ross is very calm in net and has a big body presence,” said WMU coach Andy Murray in a statement.

Pecchia was named the Most Improved Player in the OJHL last season. Playing for the Mississauga Chargers, he posted a career-high 50 points on 21 goals and 29 assists and served as an assistant captain. Pecchia was set to captain the squad this season before joining the Broncos.

“Matteo has been committed to us for a long time,” Murray said. “He’s got really good speed and is very tenacious on the puck. His team is not playing right now and it made sense for us to bring him in.”

Washe is the younger brother of WMU captain Paul Washe, and posted 19 points on 10 goals and nine assists in his first career season in the BCHL last season with the Nanaimo Clippers.

“Tim is a very strong skater and, like his brother, is very strong on faceoffs,” said Murray. “He was also in a situation where his junior team was not playing.”