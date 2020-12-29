Omaha-North Dakota series set for Dec. 31-Jan. 1 rescheduled for Jan. 29-30 in Omaha

Due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Omaha hockey program, the North Dakota at Omaha series scheduled for this weekend, Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1, at Baxter Arena has been postponed.

This series has been rescheduled for Jan. 29-30 at Baxter Arena.

The decision to postpone the series is consistent with the NCHC COVID-19 protocols, developed by the conference’s health and safety competitions committee.

“We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to play this week, but we need to follow the advice of our doctors and medical staff to ensure the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes,” said Omaha coach Mike Gabinet in a statement. “We have learned a lot about perseverance and patience during this season, and this is yet another challenge that we will work hard to overcome.”

Fans who have purchased tickets for this week may use them on the rescheduled dates or redeem them for any remaining home games this season by emailing the Baxter Arena ticket office at [email protected].

All future dates are subject to ticket availability.