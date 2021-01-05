Hockey East announces updates to men’s, women’s schedules for games of Jan. 6-10

Hockey East announced Tuesday schedule updates for men’s and women’s teams.

Massachusetts is now scheduled to host New Hampshire for a single men’s game on Wednesday, January 6 at 3:30 p.m. New Hampshire will then travel to Boston College on Friday, January 8 at 7 p.m. and host the Eagles on Sunday, January 10 at 4 p.m. Friday’s game from Conte Forum will air live on NESN.

The series between Boston College and Northeastern will be rescheduled to a later date.

The men’s teams at UConn and Northeastern will now play a home-and-home series on Thursday, January 7 and Saturday, January 9 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Saturday’s game from Matthews Arena will air live on NESN.

UConn’s women’s team is now scheduled to host Vermont for two games on Friday, January 8 and Saturday, January 9.

Holy Cross is now scheduled to host Maine’s women’s team for two games on Friday, January 8 and Saturday, January 9.

Both games of the Boston University men’s program’s season-opening series against Providence will air live on NESN+. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Friday, January 8 will feature a triple-header of Hockey East games on NESN, beginning with the 2 p.m. women’s game between Merrimack and Boston College, followed by New Hampshire at Northeastern women at 4 p.m. and concluding with the men’s game between New Hampshire and Boston College.

The series between Massachusetts and UConn scheduled for January 8-9 will not be played.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, January 6

New Hampshire at Massachusetts (men) – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 7

Northeastern at UConn (men) – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, January 8

Maine at Vermont (men) – 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN)

UMass Lowell at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Northeastern (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN)

Providence at Boston University (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)

Boston University at Providence (women) – 6 p.m.

Vermont at UConn (women) – 6 p.m.

Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Saturday, January 9

Maine at Vermont (men) – 1 p.m.

Boston College at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.

Providence at Boston University (women) – 2 p.m.

Vermont at UConn (women) – 3 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire (women) – 6 p.m.

Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 6:30 p.m.

Boston University at Providence (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

UConn at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Sunday, January 10

Boston College at New Hampshire (men) – 4 p.m.