Due to recent positive tests for COVID-19 within the hockey program, Bentley will pause all team activities until further notice.

Games against Sacred Heart University, scheduled for Jan. 8-9, have been postponed.

During this pause, the program will continue to follow all COVID-19 isolation and quarantine protocols to ensure the health and safety of all players and coaches.

Any potential makeup games and a timetable for the resumption of team activities will be shared at a later date.