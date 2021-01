Following the postponement of last weekend’s men’s series against Army West Point, Sacred Heart has announced several changes to its upcoming schedule.

The Pioneers will face Atlantic Hockey Association foe Air Force in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on Wednesday, January 6 at 3:05 p.m.

In addition, SHU will take on Army West Point in Bridgeport, Conn., on February 7-8, before traveling to face off with the Black Knights at West Point on February 9.

All dates and times are subject to change.