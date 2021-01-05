Quinnipiac captain Tufto, Michigan Tech goalie Pietila, Denver rookie Savoie garner HCA awards for December

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Tuesday the national players of the month for December.

Quinnipiac senior captain Odeen Tufto is the player of the month, while Michigan Tech’s Blake Pietila is the goalie of the month and Denver forward Carter Savoie the top rookie.

In nine games in the month of December, Tufto recorded three goals and 14 assists for 17 points. He led the nation in assists and points, and also averaged an 1.89 points per game.

Pietila led the WCHA in save percentage during December at .955, tied for the league wins lead with four and was second in the WCHA in GAA over the month at 1.52.

For Savoie, he had a fast start to his collegiate career, tallying 11 points in his first 10 games, all taking place in the pod in Omaha, to lead all NCHC and NCAA freshmen in December scoring. He scored seven goals during the month, which tied for the NCAA lead among all skaters in December, while chipping in four assists.

Savoie recorded a point in eight of his 10 December games, including each of his first six outings as a Pioneer, with three multi-point games in that span.