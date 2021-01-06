Hockey East announces UConn-Northeastern men’s series, Boston University-Providence women’s series set for Jan. 7-9 off due to COVID-19

Hockey East announced Wednesday schedule updates for men’s and women’s teams for games Jan. 7-12.
UMass Lowell is now scheduled to host Massachusetts for a single game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12.
The men’s series between the UConn and Northeastern’s men’s teams set for Thursday, January 7 and Saturday, January 9 will not be played as scheduled after a member of the UConn program tested positive for COVID-19 and the team paused all activities.
Northeastern’s women’s team is now scheduled to host Providence for a single game on Tuesday, January 12. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air live on NESN+.
The women’s series between Boston University and Providence scheduled for January 8-9 will not be played as scheduled after the Terriers announced they have paused all athletic activities due to a positive COVID-19 test result.
Hockey East Upcoming Schedule
Thursday, January 7
Northeastern at UConn (men) – will not be played
Friday, January 8
Maine at Vermont (men) – 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN)
UMass Lowell at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Northeastern (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN)
Providence at Boston University (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)
Vermont at UConn (women) – 6 p.m.
Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)
Boston University at Providence (women) – will not be played
Saturday, January 9
Maine at Vermont (men) – 1 p.m.
Boston College at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.
Vermont at UConn (women) – 3 p.m.
Merrimack at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.
Northeastern at New Hampshire (women) – 6 p.m.
Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 6:30 p.m.
Boston University at Providence (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)
UConn at Northeastern (men) – will not be played
Providence at Boston University (women) – will not be played
Sunday, January 10
Boston College at New Hampshire (men) – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, January 12
Providence at Northeastern (women) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)
Massachusetts at UMass Lowell (men) – 4 p.m.