Hockey East announces UConn-Northeastern men’s series, Boston University-Providence women’s series set for Jan. 7-9 off due to COVID-19

Hockey East announced Wednesday schedule updates for men’s and women’s teams for games Jan. 7-12.

UMass Lowell is now scheduled to host Massachusetts for a single game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12.

The men’s series between the UConn and Northeastern’s men’s teams set for Thursday, January 7 and Saturday, January 9 will not be played as scheduled after a member of the UConn program tested positive for COVID-19 and the team paused all activities.

Northeastern’s women’s team is now scheduled to host Providence for a single game on Tuesday, January 12. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air live on NESN+.

The women’s series between Boston University and Providence scheduled for January 8-9 will not be played as scheduled after the Terriers announced they have paused all athletic activities due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule

Thursday, January 7

Northeastern at UConn (men) – will not be played

Friday, January 8

Maine at Vermont (men) – 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN)

UMass Lowell at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Northeastern (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN)

Providence at Boston University (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)

Vermont at UConn (women) – 6 p.m.

Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Boston University at Providence (women) – will not be played

Saturday, January 9

Maine at Vermont (men) – 1 p.m.

Boston College at Merrimack (women) – 2 p.m.

Vermont at UConn (women) – 3 p.m.

Merrimack at UMass Lowell (men) – 6 p.m.

Northeastern at New Hampshire (women) – 6 p.m.

Maine at Holy Cross (women) – 6:30 p.m.

Boston University at Providence (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

UConn at Northeastern (men) – will not be played

Providence at Boston University (women) – will not be played

Sunday, January 10

Boston College at New Hampshire (men) – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 12

Providence at Northeastern (women) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)

Massachusetts at UMass Lowell (men) – 4 p.m.