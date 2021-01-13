Army West Point adds pair of games against Long Island this weekend, will see Rileys coach against one another

Following the postponement of this week’s scheduled series at Air Force, the Army West Point hockey team has announced the addition of two home games against Long Island University on Friday, Jan. 15 and Saturday, Jan. 16 at Tate Rink.

The meetings will be the first between the two programs, as the LIU hockey team is in its inaugural season.

It will also mark the first matchups between Army head coach Brian Riley and his nephew, Brett Riley, who was named the first head coach of the LIU hockey program back in May.

Friday’s game is slated to begin at 5:05 p.m. EST, while Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start.