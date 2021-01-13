Massachusetts-Providence men’s game on Jan. 13, Maine-Vermont women’s series scheduled Jan. 15-16 postponed

Hockey East announced Wednesday that the men’s game between Massachusetts and Providence on January 13 and the women’s series between Maine and Vermont on January 15-16 will not be played as scheduled.

Hockey East Upcoming Schedule

Wednesday, January 13

New Hampshire at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)

Massachusetts at Providence (men) – will not be played

Friday, January 15

Holy Cross at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN+)

UConn at New Hampshire (women) – 3 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn (men) – 3 p.m.

Maine at Providence (men) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN)

Providence at Merrimack (women) – 4 p.m.

Boston University at Massachusetts (men) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Northeastern at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Maine at Vermont (women) – will not be played

Saturday, January 16

Maine at Providence (men) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN)

UConn at New Hampshire (men) – 5 p.m.

Massachusetts at Boston University (men) – 5:30 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack (men) – 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn (women) – 6 p.m.

Boston College at Holy Cross (women) – 6:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Boston College at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)

Maine at Vermont (women) – will not be played

Sunday, January 17

Merrimack at Providence (women) – 1 p.m.

Vermont at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.