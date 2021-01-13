Massachusetts-Providence men’s game on Jan. 13, Maine-Vermont women’s series scheduled Jan. 15-16 postponed

Hockey East announced Wednesday that the men’s game between Massachusetts and Providence on January 13 and the women’s series between Maine and Vermont on January 15-16 will not be played as scheduled.
Hockey East Upcoming Schedule
Wednesday, January 13
New Hampshire at Northeastern (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN+)
Massachusetts at Providence (men) – will not be played
Friday, January 15
Holy Cross at Boston College (women) – 2 p.m. (NESN+)
UConn at New Hampshire (women) – 3 p.m.
New Hampshire at UConn (men) – 3 p.m.
Maine at Providence (men) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN)
Providence at Merrimack (women) – 4 p.m.
Boston University at Massachusetts (men) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)
Northeastern at Boston College (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)
Maine at Vermont (women) – will not be played
Saturday, January 16
Maine at Providence (men) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN)
UConn at New Hampshire (men) – 5 p.m.
Massachusetts at Boston University (men) – 5:30 p.m.
Vermont at Merrimack (men) – 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at UConn (women) – 6 p.m.
Boston College at Holy Cross (women) – 6:30 p.m. (NESN+)
Boston College at Northeastern (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN)
Maine at Vermont (women) – will not be played
Sunday, January 17
Merrimack at Providence (women) – 1 p.m.
Vermont at Merrimack (men) – 4 p.m.