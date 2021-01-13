Canisius postpones next three hockey games as Golden Griffins program remains paused

Canisius announced Wednesday that it is postponing the next three games for the Golden Griffins’ hockey team as the program remains on pause.

The games affected are home dates against RIT (Jan. 19) and Niagara (Jan. 22), as well as a road game versus Niagara (Jan. 24).

Canisius went on pause on Jan. 8 after a positive coronavirus test result among the program’s Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 individuals include student-athletes, coaches, managers and selected support staff.

The results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is being conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.

The men’s hockey program is following all institutional and Erie County COVID-19 protocols. The college, in cooperation with the Erie County Department of Health, is conducting contract tracing and will continue to take all appropriate measures in order to ensure the safety and well-being of all our student-athletes and coaches.

Canisius is scheduled to return to action Jan. 29 with a home game versus Long Island.