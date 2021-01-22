Air Force hockey announces changes to upcoming schedule, including LIU series cancellation Feb. 19-20

Several changes have been made to the Air Force hockey schedule.

The series at Bentley, scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 30-31, will now be played on Sunday-Monday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at 5:05 p.m. ET each day.

The Air Force-Long Island series, scheduled for Feb. 19-20, in New York, has been canceled.

The Air Force-Canisius series scheduled for Feb. 26-27 at the Cadet Ice Arena has been rescheduled for Friday-Saturday, Feb. 19-20 at the Academy. Friday’s game will start at 7:05 p.m. while Saturday’s game will start at 5:05 p.m.

Air Force will be idle the weekend of Feb. 26-27.

No reason for the changes was given in an Air Force news release.