Postponed Gold Pan games between Colorado College, Denver rescheduled for Jan. 29-30 in Colorado Springs

The postponed series between Colorado College and Denver from earlier in January has been rescheduled for Jan. 29-30 in Colorado Springs.

The final series of the regular season between the Gold Pan rivals also had its dates and location adjusted.

The Tigers and Pioneers, who did meet on Jan. 1-2, were also slated to square off in a home-and-home series on Jan. 8-9, but that series was postponed. That series will no longer be home-and-home and will now take place on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30, with both games held at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Friday’s game will start at 4:07 p.m. MT, with Saturday’s game a 7:07 p.m. MT puck drop.

With both upcoming games between CC and DU taking place in Colorado Springs, the third and final series of the regular season between the in-state foes will now shift to Magness Arena in Denver on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27. Like the Jan. 29-30 series, Friday will be a 4:07 p.m. MT start and Saturday at 7:07 p.m. MT.

The final series between Colorado College and Denver was originally split up over two weekends, but the Feb. 26-27 series replaces the Feb. 27 game scheduled at Colorado College and the March 6 game that was scheduled at Denver.

The Tigers and Pioneers are slated to meet six times in the regular season, with the teams splitting their first series. Colorado College won the opener on home ice on Jan. 1, 4-3, while Denver won the next night at Magness Arena, 6-1.

This weekend, CC hits the road for a series at North Dakota, while Denver heads to Omaha for two games, with both series taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24. All four of this weekend’s games, and all four remaining CC-Denver games, will be available on NCHC.tv.