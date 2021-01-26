Hockey East unveils men’s, women’s conference schedules for Jan. 26-31

Hockey East announced Tuesday the men’s and women’s schedules for Jan. 26-31.
Tuesday, January 26
UConn at Northeastern (women) – 5 p.m. (NESN+)
Friday, January 29
UConn at Merrimack (men) – 3 p.m.
Boston College at Boston University (women) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN, TSN2)
Merrimack at Northeastern (women) – 4:30 p.m. (NESN+)
New Hampshire at Providence (women) – 6 p.m.
Boston University at Boston College (men) – 6 p.m. (NESN)
Providence at New Hampshire (men) – 7 p.m. (NESN+)
UMass Lowell at Massachusetts (men) – 8 p.m.
Saturday, January 30
Boston University at Boston College (women) – 3 p.m. (NESN)
Merrimack at UConn (men) – 3 p.m.
Northeastern at Merrimack (women) – 4 p.m.
Boston College at Boston University (men) – 6 p.m.
Massachusetts at UMass Lowell (men) – 7 p.m.
Providence at New Hampshire (women) – 7 p.m.
Sunday, January 31
New Hampshire at Providence (men) – 3:30 p.m. (NESN)