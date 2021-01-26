Notre Dame’s Compton Family Ice Arena hosting 2021 Big Ten hockey postseason tournament March 18-20

The 2021 Big Ten Hockey tournament will be held March 18-20 at Compton Family Ice Arena in Notre Dame, Ind.

The tournament is returning to the one-weekend, single-elimination format used during the first four years of Big Ten hockey and will feature all seven conference teams – Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

The tournament will consist of six games, with three games on Thursday, March 18, two games on Friday, March 19 and the championship game on Saturday, March 20.

Game times and television designations, as well as further details regarding the tournament, will be announced at a later date.