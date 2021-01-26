New Hampshire, SNHU Arena withdraw from hosting 2021 Northeast Regional championship

The University of New Hampshire Department of Athletics and SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., announced Tuesday that COVID-19 safety concerns have prompted them to withdraw as hosts of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Northeast Regional.

The 2021 NCAA Regionals were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we felt we could not do justice to hosting the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championship in Manchester,” UNH director of athletics Marty Scarano said in a statement. “Obviously, the safety and welfare of all involved is our foremost concern and hosting the event would present challenges we couldn’t reconcile. We look forward to partnering with SNHU Arena again in 2023 and 2025 to bring one of the nation’s best college sporting events back to New Hampshire.”

“We have proudly served as long-standing hosts of the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship, which consistently generates excitement for the state of New Hampshire and the city of Manchester,” added SNHU Arena senior GM Tim Bechert. “While COVID-19 precludes us from safely holding the event this year, we very much look forward to partnering with UNH and the NCAA again to serve as home of the Northeast Regionals in 2023 and 2025.”

“We cherish our relationship with UNH and SNHU Arena and look forward to bringing the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championships back to Manchester in 2023 and 2025,” NCAA director of championships Kristin Fasbender said.

UNH has hosted the NCAA Hockey Northeast Regional Championship in Manchester eight times — 2004, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.