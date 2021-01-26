Adrian-Aurora men’s hockey series scheduled for Jan. 29-30 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns; Adrian to host MSOE Jan. 31

Adrian has announced changes to the Bulldogs’ men’s hockey schedule for this weekend.

The nonconference series at Aurora scheduled for Jan. 29-30 has now been canceled due to COVID-related concerns on that campus.

As a result, Adrian has added the Milwaukee School of Engineering to its home schedule as a nonconference game on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 4:30 p.m. from Arrington Ice Arena.

Adrian’s current limited-capacity attendance policy remains in effect until further notice and tickets are handled by the venue. However, fans will be able to watch free of charge all Adrian men’s hockey games on Adrian College Television, including Sunday’s game.