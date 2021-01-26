Denver-Colorado College series set for Jan. 29-30 postponed due to COVID-19 protocol at CC

Due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Colorado College hockey program, the Denver-Colorado College series scheduled for this weekend, Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs has been postponed.

Makeup dates for the Denver at CC series are still to be determined.

The Gold Pan rivals are also scheduled to square off on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27 in Denver, while the teams already split a home-and-home series back on Jan. 1-2.

The decision to postpone the series is consistent with the NCHC’s COVID-19 protocols, developed by the conference’s health and safety competitions committee.