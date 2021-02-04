Boston University’s Farrance, St. Cloud’s Miettinen, Michigan’s Mann, Minnesota State’s McKay pick up monthly HCA honors

The Hockey Commissioners Association announced Thursday its men’s national players of the month for January.

Boston University senior defenseman David Farrance is the player of the month, while St. Cloud State freshman forward Veeti Miettinen is the rookie of the month and Michigan’s Strauss Mann and Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay share top goalie honors.

Farrance’s 14 points in just six games led the NCAA in points per game (2.3) and he was plus-4 as a defender. Among his line of four goals and 14 points, he had two game-winning goals in a mid-month sweep of then-No. 6 Massachusetts.

Miettinen was twice honored (forward and rookie of the week) by the NCHC in January, compiling five goals and 10 points in eight games. His best weekend came against highly-ranked Minnesota Duluth when he enjoyed a five-point weekend in a split for the Huskies.

Mann had a solid month against highly regarded opponents in Big Ten action, stopping 110 of 114 shots (.965) and going 3-1 with a 1.00 GAA. His best efforts included a 30-save shutout against Ohio State (5-0) and a 35-save effort in a road win at Notre Dame (3-1). He also shut out Michigan State (9-0) early in the month.

McKay started the month on fire, recording four shutouts in his first five starts. His final numbers include a 6-0-0 record, 0.50 GAA and a .971 save percentage. Credit is shared with his defense as the Mavericks gave up an average of just over 17 shots a game.