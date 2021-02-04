RIT-Air Force, Canisius-Niagara series scheduled for this weekend, next weekend postponed due to COVID-19 protocol

Two upcoming Atlantic Hockey series have been postponed.

Due to Atlantic Hockey COVID-19 protocol, the Canisius-Niagara home-and-home series scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

Potential makeup games will be announced at a later date.

Canisius is now scheduled to return to action Feb. 9 with a 7 p.m. game against Mercyhurst at the Mercyhurst Ice Center in Erie, Pa.

Also due to AHA protocol, the Air Force-RIT hockey series, scheduled for Feb. 12-13 at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, has been postponed.

No makeup dates have been announced.

Air Force’s next series is scheduled for Feb. 19-20 against Canisius at the Cadet Ice Arena.