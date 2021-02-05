Watch list announced for new women’s college hockey award includes 21 standout goaltenders

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the creation of a new award to recognize the top female goalie in NCAA Division I hockey.

The Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award will be presented for the first time this year, joining the association’s Women’s National Rookie of the Year Award, which has been presented since 2014.

“Our commissioners group is pleased to make this announcement and add a new and appropriate award to the national landscape,” said Joe Bertagna, secretary-treasurer for

the Women’s HCA, in a statement. “We hope to name this award as we go forward but for now, we are pleased to offer this recognition to our best female netminders.”

The conference offices have come up with an initial watch list of 21 outstanding goalies. A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, and media — will pare this list down within the next two weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.

2020-21 Women’s Goalie of the Year Award Watch List

CHA

Annika Asplundh, Jr., Lindenwood

Jenna Silvonen, So., Mercyhurst

Josie Bothun, Fr., Penn State

Raygan Kirk, So., Robert Morris

Arielle DeSmet, Jr., Robert Morris

Allison Small, Sr., Syracuse

ECAC Hockey

Kayle Osborne, Fr., Colgate

Logan Angers, Jr., Quinnipiac

Hockey East

Corinne Schroeder, Sr., Boston University

Loryn Porter, Sr., Maine

Ava Boutilier, Sr., New Hampshire

Aerin Frankel, Sr., Northeastern

Sandra Abstreiter, Jr., Providence

Jessie McPherson, Fr., Vermont

WCHA

Kerrigan Dowhy, Sr., Bemidji State

Lauren Bench, Sr., Minnesota

Calla Frank, So., Minnesota State

Emma Söderberg, Jr., Minnesota Duluth

Andrea Braendli, Jr., Ohio State

Emma Polusny, Sr., St. Cloud State

Kennedy Blair, Sr., Wisconsin