Watch list announced for new women’s college hockey award includes 21 standout goaltenders

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the creation of a new award to recognize the top female goalie in NCAA Division I hockey.
The Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award will be presented for the first time this year, joining the association’s Women’s National Rookie of the Year Award, which has been presented since 2014.
“Our commissioners group is pleased to make this announcement and add a new and appropriate award to the national landscape,” said Joe Bertagna, secretary-treasurer for
the Women’s HCA, in a statement. “We hope to name this award as we go forward but for now, we are pleased to offer this recognition to our best female netminders.”
The conference offices have come up with an initial watch list of 21 outstanding goalies. A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, and media — will pare this list down within the next two weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.
2020-21 Women’s Goalie of the Year Award Watch List
CHA
Annika Asplundh, Jr., Lindenwood
Jenna Silvonen, So., Mercyhurst
Josie Bothun, Fr., Penn State
Raygan Kirk, So., Robert Morris
Arielle DeSmet, Jr., Robert Morris
Allison Small, Sr., Syracuse
ECAC Hockey
Kayle Osborne, Fr., Colgate
Logan Angers, Jr., Quinnipiac
Hockey East
Corinne Schroeder, Sr., Boston University
Loryn Porter, Sr., Maine
Ava Boutilier, Sr., New Hampshire
Aerin Frankel, Sr., Northeastern
Sandra Abstreiter, Jr., Providence
Jessie McPherson, Fr., Vermont
WCHA
Kerrigan Dowhy, Sr., Bemidji State
Lauren Bench, Sr., Minnesota
Calla Frank, So., Minnesota State
Emma Söderberg, Jr., Minnesota Duluth
Andrea Braendli, Jr., Ohio State
Emma Polusny, Sr., St. Cloud State
Kennedy Blair, Sr., Wisconsin