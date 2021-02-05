Hockey East picks: Feb. 5-9

Here I was, thinking a 6-1-0 mark last weekend was decent. Except for the fact that Marisa was a perfect 7-0-0, closing the gap on my lead to three games.

Nine games on tap this week, and plenty available on the airwaves (NESN, NESN+). Of course, all games can be found at www.collegesportslive.com.

Jim last week: 6-1-0

Jim to date: 39-13-9

Marisa last week: 7-0-0

Marisa to date: 36-16-9

Friday, Feb. 5

Connecticut at No. 14 Northeastern

The battle of the Huskies pits a red-hot UConn team against Northeastern, which looks to get back to winning ways after falling to No. 1 Boston College, 6-2, on Tuesday. UConn began the season 1-4-1, but are 6-2-1 in its last nine.

Jim’s pick: UConn 4, NU 2

Marisa’s pick: NU 4, UConn 2

Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5-6

No. 15 Boston University vs. No. 1 Boston College (Fri. at BC, Sat. at BU)

The renewal of the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue has taken a while to get played, but now takes places with both teams playing extremely well. The top-ranked Eagles are unbeaten in six (5-0-1), while BU has won five straight after losing its opening game. It also boasts a number of Hobey Baker hopefuls, including David Farrance for BU and Spencer Knight for BC.

Jim’s picks: BC 3, BU 2; BU 3, BC 2

Marisa’s picks: BC 4, BU 2; BU 3, BC 2

New Hampshire vs. No. 20 UMass Lowell (Fri. at UML, Sat. at UNH)

Both the Wildcats and River Hawks are looking to get back in the win column. UNH is winless in eight (0-7-1) while the River Hawks are coming off a weekend sweep at the hands of sister school, Massachusetts.

Jim’s picks: UML 4, UNH 2; UML 2, UNH 1

Marisa’s picks: UML 3, UNH 1; UML 4 UNH 3

Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6-7

No. 16 Providence vs. Merrimack (Sat. at MC, Sun. at PC)

Providence has been streaky at times, but enters this weekend’s series on a five-game unbeaten streak (3-0-2). If the Friars score goals, though, they’re dangerous as their defense has been stingy of late. Merrimack has just one win in its last 10 (1-8-1) and is looking for ways to put the puck in the net, having scored more than three goals just once this season.

Jim’s picks: PC 4, MC 2; PC 3, MC 1

Marisa’s picks: PC 3, MC 1; PC 4, MC 2

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Connecticut at No. 20 UMass Lowell

It’s been quite some times since these two teams squared off in Storrs, Conn., a 2-1 victory for the River Hawks back on Dec. 21. Since then, UConn is much improved, while the River Hawks have been challenged to get games played due to COVID pauses. These two teams tend to always play close, entertaining hockey games.

Jim’s pick: UML 3, UConn 2

Marisa’s pick: UConn 3, UML 1

No. 10 Massachusetts at No. 14 Northeastern

UMass is playing its best hockey of the season and a major reason is the stingy play of goaltender Filip Lindberg in net. They’ll enter this game off a nine-day layoff, while the Huskies will be playing their third game in five days.

Jim’s pick: UMass 3, NU 1

Marisa’s pick: UMass 5, NU 3