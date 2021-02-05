NCHC picks: Feb. 5

Omaha getting its splits on Saturday, instead of Friday, continued to help me, as I went 3-1 last week while Matthew was 2-2. On the year, I am 31-19-6, while Matthew is 27-23-6. A four-game lead with four weeks left. I like those odds. Well, let’s see how we do this week.

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 5-6

Miami at Minnesota Duluth

Candace: I feel like, as in the last few years, coach Scott Sandelin has his team getting hot at the right time of the season. Minnesota Duluth 3-1, 4-1

Matthew: Miami hasn’t won in a month, and I’m struggling to see that trend change this weekend. Minnesota Duluth 3-1, 3-1

Western Michigan at St. Cloud State

Candace: St. Cloud State will be gunning for revenge, and I think they’ll get it. I’m going against Matthew and picking a sweep here. St. Cloud State 4-2, 3-2

Matthew: SCSU was swept at Western Michigan a few weeks ago and gave up nine goals in the process. This series could be very different, but I’ll take a split. St. Cloud State 4-2, Western Michigan 4-2

Omaha at Denver

Candace: You have to figure the split trend will continue for Omaha, and I think they’ll get their win on Saturday. Denver 3-2, Omaha 3-2

Matthew: A third consecutive weekend split for UNO probably wouldn’t be unwelcome for the Mavericks here, as it would see them stay firmly in a home-ice playoff spot. Denver 3-2, Omaha 3-2