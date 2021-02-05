Pickin’ the WCHA: Feb. 5-7

Bemidji State aa Ferris State

Jack: The Beavers are on a roll after winning four straight against Bowling Green and Minnesota State. I expect them to continue to do so this weekend in Big Rapids. Beavers sweep, 4-2, 4-1

Daver: The Beavers certainly have been better of late, there is no doubt about that, but I like the way the Bulldogs have looked better of late. Beavers win Friday 4-1, Bulldogs win Saturday 3-2

Bowling Green at Minnesota State

Jack: The Big One. The Falcons and the Mavericks have been, hands down, the best two teams in the WCH this season — pretty much as expected. This is their first and only meeting of the regular season. Playing at home likely gives MSU a slight advantage, but not much. I think it’s a split. Mavericks win 3-1 Friday; Falcons win 3-1 Saturday

Daver: Wow, what a weekend this should be. The Mavericks continue to look like national title contenders, while the Falcons keep looking good, especially lately. However, I just feel like the Mavericks have what it takes to get the sweep. Mavericks sweep, 3-1. 4-2

Michigan Tech at Alabama Huntsville

Jack: At long last, the Chargers finally get back on the ice after spending a few weeks in COVID protocols. Unfortunately for them, I think all the momentum they had from the sweep in mid-January is gone. The Huskies look stronger now, but I expect two good games in this non-conference series. Huskies sweep, 3-2, 4-2

Daver: Despite a bump in the road at Bowling Green, Michigan Tech still looks like a solid team, when healthy. I love the way the new addition Tristan Ashbrook is fitting in. The Chargers are finally getting back to playing games, but this is a tough way to start. Huskies sweep, 4-1, 3-1

Northern Michigan at Lake Superior State

Jack: As Daver wrote about this week, the Wildcats finally found a way to win. Now the question is will that give them a confidence boost against their UP rivals? The Lakers have had two consecutive series postponed, so they will be a little rusty. Still, I think this is a split. Wildcats win Saturday 3-1; Lakers win Sunday 5-3

Daver: Like Jack, I like this series as a split. Northern Michigan is finally healthy, and that makes them scary. By the same token, both games against the Lakers earlier this season were good, even games. Wildcats win Saturday 3-2; Lakers win Sunday 5-2