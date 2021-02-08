West Region Weekend Hockey Wrap: Pointers, Blugolds split series

Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Wisconsin-Eau Claire played a pair of games this week, and in the end, the two rivals split their series.

The Blugolds won the opener Wednesday by a 7-3 score but were tripped up 2-1 by the Pointers on Friday.

In the finale, the Pointers scored twice in 29 seconds during the second period to edge their rival.

Andrew Poulias and Carter Roo both scored goals to give the Pointers their first win of the season.

Eli Billing made 22 saves.

The story was different on Wednesday as the Blugolds opened their season on a high note. They struck for four goals in the opening period and then held on for a win.

Zach Dyment racked up 25 saves.

Seven different players scored for the Blugolds, who won the WIAC crown a year ago, with Nathan Dingmann adding two assists to go along with his goal.

The Pointers and Blugolds were among several teams in action over the weeked. More on the highlights from the west region can be found below.

Big night for Brown

Travis Brown came through with a hat trick Saturday to propel Saint John’s past Bethel in a MIAC battle on the road.

Brown’s three-goal night was the first by a defenseman at the school since Tryg Sarsland did it in 1998 against Hamline.

Jack Olsen also scored for the Johnnies, who improved to 2-1 with the victory. Olsen’s goal accounted for the first point of his collegiate career.

The Johnnies held a 41-27 advantage in shots as they pushed their unbeaten streak in the series against the Royals to 14 games.

Max Berglove won his first game of the season, stopping 25 shots.

Cardinals keep streak intact

Bud Winter scored the first two goals of his college career and added an assist to his stat line as he helped lead Saint Mary’s to a 3-0 win over Concordia Saturday.

The Cardinals have now won three consecutive games and are 3-0 for the first time since the 201-02 campaign. The Cobbers were playing their first game in more than 300 days.

Ryan Stoynich and Tommy Stang both dished out assist while Al Rogers nearly recorded a shutout, stopping 26 shots. He stopped 15 of those shots in the third period.

Matt Donnelly scored the lone goal for the Cobbers.

Saint Mary’s has an opportunity to improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 1971-72 campaign when it plays Saint Scholastica Tuesday night.

Gerasimov shines for Auggies

Daniil Gerasimov recorded his sixth career shutout Saturday to keep Augsburg undefeated as the Auggies took down Hamline 4-0 Saturday.

Austin Martinsen figured into all four goals for the Auggies, who are 4-0 on the year and have scored four or more goals in each of their four games this season. They have outscored the opposition 22-4 and their 5.50 goals per game average is the third-best in NCAA Division III.

Martinsen, who came through with three assists, has tallied two or more points in all four of his games while Gerasimov, who made 23 saves and is 2-0, owns the third-best goals against average in the nation (1.00).

Gavin Holland, Gunnar Goodmanson and Tommy Carls all scored for the Auggies as well. He also notched two assists.

Bulldogs win thriller

Adrian rallied for a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee School of Engineering Saturday thanks to a goal by Rex Moe with 31 seconds left in regulation. The goal by Moe was his seventh of the season. He has a total of 13 points on the year.

Adrian, which played several games in the fall, improved to 7-5 overall and is now 2-0 in the NCHA.

Grant Baetsen tied the game in the second period after the Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the first off a goal by Jeff Makowski.

Cameron Gray made 27 saves in the win as Adrian improved to 41-7-4 all-time against MSOE. Both teams struggled on the power play, combining to go 0-for-13 in the game.

Falcons soar to sweep

Concordia completed a series sweep against Saint Scholastica Saturday with a 5-1 win. The Falcons scored three times in the second period to take control.

Nick Guinney scored twice and Sean Hofstetter came through with his first collegiate goal as the Falcons improved to 2-0 in league play. The Falcons are 4-7 overall after playing a handful of games in the fall. Jordan Guiney also scored his first collegiate goal. Cole Pickup gave the Falcons the lead for good at 2-1 with his goal.

Liam McGarva notched 37 saves in the win.

Friday’s game against the Saints was a little tighter as the Falcons needed a goal from Nick Guerra to preserve a 4-3 win.

The Saints had scored twice in the third to force overtime thanks to a pair of goals from Michael Talbot.

Yellow Jackets finish off sweep of Lumberjacks

After a 5-2 Wednesday, Wisconsin-Superior dominated Friday’s game against Northland, winning 7-1 at home to improve to 2-0 on the year.

The Yellow Jackets are currently all alone in first place in the WIAC

Pavel Mikhasenok score onc and also dished out four assists while Dylan Johnson came through with two goals and an assist.

Coltyn Bates scored two goals as well as the Yellow Jackets dominated offensively, taking 44 shots while limiting the Lumberjacks to 27 shots. They scored all of their goals in the first two periods of play.

Oscar Svensson won for the second time this season as he stopped 26 shots.

MacDonald wins debut

Mike MacDonald won in his debut as the head coach of Wisconsin-Stout last Wednesday as the Blue Devils took down Wisconsin-River Falls 5-1.

Logan Nelson scored twice to pave the way while Raphael Gosselin tallied a goal and two assists.

Zach Cloutier made his debut in goal for the Blue Devils and made 14 saves.

The Falcons did bounce back Friday and notched their first win. Peter Grytdahl scored a goal and dished out an assist.