WCHA announces schedule changes for upcoming men’s college hockey series

Several WCHA league series have been rescheduled from their previous dates.

The Lake Superior State at Michigan Tech series postponed from Jan. 22-23 has been rescheduled for Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 at Michigan Tech. Both games will start at 2:07 p.m. ET.

The Lake Superior State at Bemidji State series postponed from Jan. 29-30 will now be played March 2-3 at Bemidji State. Start times will be 6:07 p.m. CT on March 2 and 4:07 p.m. CT on March 3.

The Lake Superior State-Ferris State home-and-home series previously scheduled for Feb. 26-27 will now be played Feb. 26 at Ferris State and March 6 at Lake Superior State. The Feb. 26 game will begin at 7:07 p.m. ET. The March 6 game will begin at 3:07 p.m. ET.

The Alabama Huntsville-Bowling Green home-and-home series originally scheduled for Feb. 24 and Feb. 27 will now be played Feb. 24 at Bowling Green and Feb. 28 at Alabama Huntsville. The Feb. 24 game will begin at 7:07 p.m. ET. The Feb. 28 game will begin at 3:07 p.m. CT.

All games will stream live on FloHockey.tv.