Atlantic Hockey Picks: February 11-16

At A Glance:

Last week’s record: 4-3

Overall Record: 57-27-1

This Week’s Picks*:

*All games are subject to change.

Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13

Army West Point vs. Bentley

Dan: Bentley’s breakout looked like it was coming when it took four points from Air Force. The two outings against Sacred Heart reversed that progress. How this series goes is determinant upon which Falcon team – the one that beat AIr Force or the one that lost to Sacred Heart – shows up from the word go. Army WEst Point sweeps.

Chris: The Black Knights are riding a six-game winning streak, while the Falcons have dropped three in a row. I’m going with the hot hand. AWP sweeps.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Canisius

Dan: The weird and wild weekend made for interesting opponents this week when RIT’s trip to Air Force became a series against Canisius. Canisius’ number of games notwithstanding, I’m interested to see how the Griffs handle an RIT after the 3-2 Tiger decision at the end of January. Split.

Chris: The Golden Griffins, which have played just six times this season, look to add a pair at home against RIT, which was originally scheduled to be at Air Force this weekend. I’m going with a split.

Saturday, February 13

St. Lawrence at Sacred Heart

Dan: St. Lawrence came out of its chute with a ton of steam but has only won once since its overtime win at Clarkson. I think the Pioneers’ energy moving forward will be more likely to produce league wins, but this is a good one to round them into game form. SLU wins.

Chris: The Pioneers were supposed to face off against LIU this weekend, but that couldn’t happen, so St. Lawrence, which saw its weekend series with Clarkson get cancelled, will travel to Webster Bank Arena. I’m going with the Saints. SLU wins.

Tuesday, February 16

Mercyhurst at Canisius

Dan: Mercyhurst was on fire, but one win since January 23 has the Lakers falling backwards in the standings. I like them to figure it out, but I also like the Griffs to come out of this with a win. Canisius wins.

Chris: These teams met last Tuesday in Erie with the visiting Golden Griffins coming out on top, 3-1. I think history repeats. Canisius wins.

Bentley at Sacred Heart

Dan: I don’t know what home ice will look like in the playoffs, but this one is kind of important to that. Sacred Heart wins.

Chris: More scheduling on the fly: American International was supposed to be at SHU, but instead Bentley will visit. I like the home team. Sacred Heart wins.