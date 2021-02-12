NCHC picks: Feb. 12-13

I was literally 40 seconds from going up another game on Matthew in our picks race, but then Western Michigan rallied against St. Cloud to tie it and then win the game in OT, so he got a game back on me. I still have a lead though. Last week, I was 5-1 while Matthew was a perfect 6-0. On the year, I am 36-20-6, while Matthew is 33-23-6. Just a few more weeks to go in the season; can I hold him off?

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 12-13

No. 6 St. Cloud State at Miami

Candace: St. Cloud was 40 seconds away from a big sweep. I think they will get it this weekend, especially with their offensive firepower. St. Cloud State 4-1, 4-2

Matthew: Although St. Cloud is on the road for this series, it’s an opportunity for the Huskies to create more separation between themselves and fifth place in the conference standings. St. Cloud State 3-1, 4-2

Denver at No. 2 North Dakota

Candace: Denver has split with North Dakota twice this season, once during the pod and once in Denver. The Pioneers blew a third-period lead last Saturday which would have given them a sweep of Omaha. North Dakota continues to truck along. I’m not sure on this one. North Dakota 3-2, 3-2

Matthew: Denver might be unranked, but the Pioneers have been on a respectable run lately. I think North Dakota sweeps here, but DU won’t be an easy out. North Dakota 4-2, 4-2

Colorado College at No. 10 Omaha

Candace: Omaha has been a little more inconsistent of late, but I think they take this series. Omaha 4-2, 4-2

Matthew: Omaha won two one-goal games against CC last time out in Colorado Springs. I think the Mavericks sweep again this weekend at Baxter. Omaha 4-2, 3-1

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at Western Michigan

Candace: Western has seemed to delight in torturing me when I pick against them. Let’s see if they keep it up, because I’ve really liked from what I’ve seen from the Bulldogs of late. Minnesota Duluth 3-2, 3-2

Matthew: Could Western’s win Saturday at St. Cloud be a springboard for the Broncos as we come up on the business end of the season? I wouldn’t be too surprised if they pick up a split here. Western Michigan 3-2, Minnesota Duluth 4-2