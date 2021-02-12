Robert Morris, Notre Dame, Minnesota all have two candidates for 2021 Senior CLASS Award

Fifteen NCAA Division I hockey players who excel both on and off the ice have been selected as candidates for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as a NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
The 15 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists later this month. Those 10 names will then be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character, and competition.
The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the Frozen Four in April.
2020-21 Senior CLASS Award Hockey Candidates
Pierce Crawford, Notre Dame
Kevin Fitzgerald, St. Cloud State
Matt Hellickson, Notre Dame
Nick Jenny, Robert Morris
Jordan Kawaguchi, North Dakota
Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota
Alex Limoges, Penn State
Paul McAvoy, Colgate
Connor McCarthy, Clarkson
Brannon McManus, Minnesota
Austin Pooley, Ohio State
Nick Prkusic, Robert Morris
Scott Reedy, Minnesota
Zach Solow, Northeastern
Odeen Tufto, Quinnipiac
