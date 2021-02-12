Ticket information, game times announced for 2021 NCHC Frozen Faceoff at Ralph Engelstad Arena

Ticket information and game times for the 2021 NCHC Frozen Faceoff have been finalized by the NCHC and Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The NCHC announced on Monday that its 2021 postseason tournament would be held from March 12-16 in Grand Forks, N.D., be all single elimination and that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend.

All seven games at the 2021 Frozen Faceoff will be single sessions, with five hours between puck drops when two games are played on the same date. Both days of quarterfinals on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13 will have the first game of the day at 2:37 p.m. CT, with the nightcap at 7:37 p.m. CT. The semifinals on Monday, March 15 are set for 3:05 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. CT, while the championship game on Tuesday, March 16 will be a 7:35 p.m. CT puck drop.

Both full event packages and single-session tickets will be available for purchase to the Frozen Faceoff, with full event packages going on sale first. A pre-sale for full event packages beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 16 will be made available to past Frozen Faceoff ticket buyers, North Dakota season-ticket holders, and North Dakota Champions Club members, while each member school will also have an opportunity to purchase full event package inventory set aside for each NCHC member. All pre-sales run through Friday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. CT.

Full event packages will then go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. CT. Full event packages are available for $249 plus fees for the lower bowl, while upper bowl seats are available for $199 plus fees. Full event packages include seven tickets, one for each individual game, with full event lower bowl pricing averaging $35.57 per game, while upper bowl pricing breaks out to $28.43 per game.

To purchase full event packages once on sale, visit ticketmaster.com. To see a seating chart of Ralph Engelstad Arena, click here. A physically distanced seat map will be used for the 2021 Frozen Faceoff.

If tickets remain after the pre-sale and general public on-sale, single-session (single game) tickets for the quarterfinals will go on sale Monday, March 8 once all quarterfinal match-ups are finalized. More information on single-session ticket pricing and availability will be announced as the tournament nears.

Each game has been deemed a single-session ticket to help with COVID-19 mitigation, meaning fans will leave and re-enter the building with a different ticket on days with two games. This allows the venue to be cleared after each game, cleaning to take place, and prevents fans from congregating in large groups between games.

Approximately 3,000 ticketed attendees will be allowed in Ralph Engelstad Arena for each of the seven NCHC Frozen Faceoff games. The 3,000 fans allowed per game are approximately 26 percent of the normal, full capacity of Ralph Engelstad Arena (11,634).

All tickets will be reserved seat tickets to assist with contact tracing, if necessary. Face masks/coverings will be mandatory at all times when in the building, except when actively eating or drinking in a physically distanced seat. Food and drinks may only be consumed while in your assigned seat.

For more ticket information, visit www.nchchockey.com/tickets. For ticket questions, please contact the Ralph Engelstad Arena Box Office at [email protected].