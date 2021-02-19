CCHA tabs longtime college hockey official Langseth as director of officiating

The CCHA announced Friday that veteran official Kevin Langseth has been named the conference’s director of officiating.

Langseth comes to the CCHA with 25 years of on-ice NCAA Division I experience, officiating more than 800 assignments in the CCHA, Big Ten and WCHA. He was selected to officiate in an impressive 19 NCAA tournaments, highlighted by eight-straight Frozen Four assignments, working four national championship and four national semifinal games.

Most recently, Langseth has been the WCHA’s assistant to the supervisor of officials for the past three seasons.

“I am pleased to name Kevin as the director of officiating for the CCHA,” said league commissioner Don Lucia in a statement. “Kevin’s 25-year experience as a NCAA official, three years as an assistant to the supervisor of officials for the WCHA and 13 years as a part of USA Hockey’s officiating staff have prepared him to oversee the hiring and training of the CCHA officials.

“I was extremely impressed by Kevin’s vision for the director of officiating position for the CCHA. Throughout the interview process, Kevin and I were aligned in our thoughts of how we wanted to see the games called and how we planned to communicate with our coaches, players and administrators. Our CCHA coaches have been impressed with Kevin over the years and enthusiastically endorsed him for this position. I look forward to working with Kevin and the start of the inaugural CCHA season in October.”

The veteran referee was a playoff on-ice official for 19 years in both the CCHA and WCHA and was selected to work several conference championships throughout his tenure. He also spent six years officiating minor professional hockey and was a part of USA Hockey’s officiating instructor’s staff for 13 years in the Michigan district.

Langseth was tabbed to officiate in the first-ever outdoor college hockey game when Michigan faced Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 6, 2001, which set a then-world record for the largest crowd at an ice hockey game of 74,544.

“I am thrilled to be re-joining the CCHA and excited with the opportunity to lead our officiating staff,” said Langseth. “Our staff will pursue excellence every game and will continue the prestige this conference has had in the past.”

The Grand Rapids, Mich. resident has been extensively involved in numerous non-profit and civic organizations throughout his time in the West Michigan area. He is now retired after a 28-year career in the banking industry and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Western Michigan.

Officials interested in joining the CCHA officiating staff can contact Langseth by email at [email protected].