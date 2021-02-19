NCHC picks: Feb. 19-20

Western Michigan continues to cause me problems in my picks, and Matthew closed another game on me. Last week I was 5-3, while Matthew is 6-2. On the year, I am 41-23-6, while Matthew is 39-25-6. Can I hold him off and win the beer race?

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 19-20

Omaha at North Dakota

Candace: I’m taking a flyer and going for North Dakota to clinch the Penrose at home. North Dakota 3-1, 3-2

Matthew: UNO-UND games are never boring, and there’s no reason to think this weekend’s series will be any different. They’re also tough as heck to predict. Omaha 3-1, North Dakota 3-1

Saturday, Feb. 20

Colorado College at St. Cloud State

Candace: CC is coming off a big win against Minnesota Duluth, but I don’t think the Tigers can duplicate the feat. St. Cloud State 3-1

Matthew: St. Cloud was held to a couple tight games last time out against Miami, but I think the Huskies take this one. St. Cloud State 4-2